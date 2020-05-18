Acorn Income Fund - Correction: Notice of AGM

Acorn Income Fund Limited

(a closed-ended investment companyincorporated in Guernsey with registration number 34778)

LEI Number:213800UAZN7G46AHQM67

(The "Company")

18 MAY 2020

Notice of Annual General Meeting correction



A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting which is due to be held on 11 August 2020 at 11.15am was included in the Financial Statements as at 31 December 2019 and was correct. However, the Form of Proxy included with the distribution contained a typographical error. The correct details are listed below:

Record date

We can confirm that all members registered on the register of members of the Company at 11.15am on 5 August 2020 shall be entitled to attend and vote at the aforesaid meeting. All votes received up to this time will be counted.

