Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 18.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
DER SHROOM-BOOM!!!: Neue PILZ-RAKETE entdeckt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.05.2020 | 15:04
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Acorn Income Fund - Correction: Notice of AGM

Acorn Income Fund - Correction: Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

London, May 12

Acorn Income Fund Limited
(a closed-ended investment companyincorporated in Guernsey with registration number 34778)

LEI Number:213800UAZN7G46AHQM67

(The "Company")

18 MAY 2020

Notice of Annual General Meeting correction

A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting which is due to be held on 11 August 2020 at 11.15am was included in the Financial Statements as at 31 December 2019 and was correct. However, the Form of Proxy included with the distribution contained a typographical error. The correct details are listed below:

Record date
We can confirm that all members registered on the register of members of the Company at 11.15am on 5 August 2020 shall be entitled to attend and vote at the aforesaid meeting. All votes received up to this time will be counted.

Enquiries: Company website: https://www.premierfunds.co.uk/acorn-income-fund-limited

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.