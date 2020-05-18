

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) reported first quarter adjusted net income per share of $0.06 compared to $0.10, previous year. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.02 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



First quarter total revenues and other income declined to $242.20 million from $305.45 million, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $256.38 million for the quarter.



Denbury's oil and natural gas production averaged 55,965 BOE/d during first quarter 2020. Total continuing production, which excludes production associated with the Gulf Coast Working Interests Sale, was 55,185 BOE/d, a decline of 4% compared to continuing production, last year.



Shares of Denbury Resources were up 12% in pre-market trade on Monday.



