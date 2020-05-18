InventoryBase Academy Launches Safeguarding Awareness Training in Support of NSPCC

PORTSMOUTH, England, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InventoryBase Academy prides themselves on delivering accessible training to help address key areas and topics relevant to inventory clerks, property professionals and the wider industry. Their latest course "InventoryBase Academy NSPCC Safeguarding Awareness Course" has now been released.

Property professionals interact with tenanted households on a regular basis - especially property managers and inventory clerks completing mid-term inspections on rental properties .

It is therefore extremely important that those who may come into contact with children and young persons are awareness trained in order to spot any signs of potential neglect or abuse.

Worryingly, reports of domestic abuse have increased since the coronavirus pandemic took the country into lockdown. Even as we start to ease out of some restrictions; the knock-on effect of increased anxiety, mental health issues and economic worries during these unprecedented times will no doubt continue for some time to come, so it is important that this particular aspect of our society is not ignored.

As we ready ourselves and prepare to get back to work it's vital that we use this time to understand how to raise and manage any concerns of neglect or abuse.

In support of the NSPCC, the free awareness training enables property professionals to gain knowledge and skills in spotting potential signs of neglect or abuse within a household, and the options available as to how to report any concerns. The awareness training provides an example safeguarding policy and procedures to include as many in the industry do not have these currently in place.

Sián Hemming-Metcalfe, Head of Training and Development for InventoryBase Academy said:

"We're delighted to be able to work alongside and in support of the NSPCC to provide much needed and beneficial awareness training on what is an important and vital subject. With property professionals having regular contact with tenanted households, it's paramount that the need for safeguarding is understood and addressed by our industry. We must ensure that those who may come across potentially vulnerable children and young persons during the course of their work have the procedures and support in place. This should include staff, inventory clerks, contractors and agents so they all feel confident when reporting any issues or concerns they may have."

Saira Bashir, Senior Consultant; Consultancy Service Professional and Community Engagement, NSPCC said:

"The NSPCC welcomes the opportunity to support InventoryBase and values the critical role property professionals play in keeping children safe. InventoryBase professionals have unique access to homes, with the potential to reach and impact millions of children and families. As people visiting homes they can be the eyes and ears, helping to spot the signs of abuse and keep children safe. How the home environment is maintained can be a reflection of how the family is managing and whether the children are receiving safe care. It is important that property professionals feel confident, follow their instincts and understand that they have a responsibility to report concerns. To support them to do this the NSPCC is offering its members temporary free access to 'It's Your Call'. This online training is for people who, as part of their job, enter homes to undertake their work or deliver their service."

InventoryBase Academy NSPCC Safeguarding Awareness Course can be accessed for free here.

About InventoryBase

InventoryBase , part of Radweb Ltd, are providers of property inspection software, training and support for inventory clerks, property management companies and letting agencies of all sizes.

The platform enables clerks and property managers to manage both properties and staff on the move and is available on most mobile devices.

From workflows to audits and assisted scheduling, in-hand with online and offline training and support, InventoryBase provides the complete package for all professionals within the lettings industry.

Representatives from InventoryBase are available for media interviews and speaking opportunities.

For more information on InventoryBase or to arrange a demonstration contact:

Laura West

InventoryBase

Email: laura@inventorybase.com