On May 13, 2020, European Lingerie Group AB (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the Company will fail to pay interest due on 22 May 2020 under the terms and conditions for its senior secured bonds with ISIN SE0010831792. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's instruments can be given observation status if there is a substantial uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position or the pricing of the instruments. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the bond loan issued by European Lingerie Group AB (ELGAB 01, ISIN code SE0010831792, trading code ELGAB_01) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00.