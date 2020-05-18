The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 15 May 2020 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 765.77 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 747.85 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 775.29 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 757.37 p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

