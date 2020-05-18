Carson City, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2020) - Franklin Mining Inc. (OTC Pink: FMNJ) has entered into a Riesgo Compartido (Joint Venture) with Inversiones Mineras Scorpius Chile SpA represented by Francisco Coeymans Ossandón. This agreement covers the joint effort to explore the Chilean Los Totems copper mine held by Ossandón and Inversiones Mineras Scorpius Chile SpA.

This grassroots exploration project represents a unique opportunity to explore for high-grade Copper and Gold/Silver mineralization amenable to U/G exploitation and/or shallow open pit exploitation at a time when a new copper cycle is beginning. Over 22,000 hectares of copper mines are expected to be covered in this venture. Small third-party claims located within the perimeter of the larger land package are currently being mined by "Pirquineros" with significant oxide Cu mineralization being direct shipped to Enami leaching facilities in Copiapo. These "windows" of mineralization are widespread and together with geological mapping, paint a clear picture of the potential to host similar mineralization.

Franklin Mining CEO William Petty is currently in negotiations to partner with David Moore, a world-renowned geologist and the owner of MDP Trading with over three decades of experience, for the duration of this project. Mr. Moore hails from Australia and currently resides in Laos. He will be assisting Petty and Ossandón in the facilitation of this venture.

Safe Harbor Act: This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report.

For additional information, visit our website, www.FranklinMining.com, visit www.mdptrading.com call: 830-331-0031 email: FranklinMining.CEO@gmail.com or follow us on Twitter @FMNJ1864

