Oxford Biomedica's (OXB) FY19 results highlight strong operational momentum despite capacity constraints. OXB is investing for future growth and its 84,000 sq ft state-of-the-art bioprocessing facility OxBox is on track to produce commercial grade batches in Q220. Deals made include expansion of its commercial supply agreement with Novartis by five years and R&D partnerships with Santen and Microsoft, followed post period with the BMS/Juno licence and supply agreement. We expect further platform deals to be announced in 2020, as OXB exploits its position as the only FDA-approved, commercial-scale lentiviral vector (LVV) manufacturer in the US. In the long term, much value resides in OXB's ability to develop and monetise its own gene therapies, an out-licence deal is also on the cards and OXB plans to move several proprietary gene therapy assets into the clinic in the next 12 to 18 months.

