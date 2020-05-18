Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Monthly Summary as at 30 April 2020
PR Newswire
London, May 18
Fidelity Asian Values PLC
LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96
Monthly Summary as at 30 April 2020
Copies of the above document have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority, and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism (NSM):
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
(Documents will usually be available for inspection within two business days of this notice being given)
18 May 2020
