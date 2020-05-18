

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The National Association of Home Builders' Housing Market Index for May will be issued at 10.00 am ET Monday.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback rose against the yen, it dropped against the rest of major rivals.



The greenback was worth 107.43 against the yen, 0.9694 against the franc, 1.0864 against the euro and 1.2193 against the pound as of 9:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de