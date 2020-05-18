Wondershare UniConverter - an Ultimate DVD Factory

SHENZHEN, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2020 / Wondershare (SHE:300624) UniConverter had already introduced the DVD burner function when it launched in 2009. Despite all new storage devices that have been recently introduced, traditional DVDs have not lost their charm yet. The new version of Uniconverter upgrades the DVD burner function that provides more free DVD templates and a burning speed upgrade.



Uniconverter DVD Burner

Furthermore, DVDs are also good at keeping videos safe for a longer time and are, therefore, used to offload enormous clips and footage from a local hard drive in order to make room for more in the latter.

Considering the advantages of the DVDs discussed above, it is imperative to have a robust application like Wondershare UniConverter that can take care of all disc burning needs with efficiency.

Wondershare UniConverter for Home Entertainment

For instance, if someone has a plan to enjoy a movie with their family during the weekend but does not want to stick to the time the film is scheduled to be telecasted? by a service provider, they can use the built-in screen recorder to record the movie, import it to Wondershare UniConverter's DVD interface, select their favorite built-in theme template, pick a DVD type, choose a menu type, and begin the burning process. This approach not only keeps the movies safe for the future, but films can also be watched at any convenient time.

Wondershare UniConverter for Education

DVD burners are pretty helpful in the education industry as well. Since many classes are conducted through video tutorials these days, burning devices help the instructors burn their lectures on a DVD and distribute them to scholars. Also, if an instructor has published their videos online, the scholars can obtain them and use DVD burners to create video discs on their own.

Wondershare UniConverter can come in handy in preparing discs for both trainers and trainees. With the help of a built-in screen recorder, trainers and professors can create interactive videos and then create video discs out of them for distribution. Likewise, if students receive video classes through any other source, they can use Wondershare UniConverter to burn the lectures onto DVDs for their library.

Wondershare UniConverter for Churches

Because most churches nowadays play movie clips and audios to preach to disciples and followers of God, DVD burners help reproduce that footage, which can be distributed among the believers. Wondershare UniConverter has been quite popular among missionary events too, as the authorities use the program to burn the videos to DVDs, which can then be used and reused for several years without experiencing any playback issues or the discs getting damaged whatsoever.

