Gus Dahleh, a Real Estate Entrepreneur, Renews Lease with Walmart for Five More Years

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2020 / Gus Dahleh, a successful real estate entrepreneur, is keeping Walmart open in Rolling Springs' Suburban Chicago community, and is giving back to the community for 2020 by offering a scholarship opportunity for Illinois and California college students.

As Gus Dahleh noted, Walmart is renewing its lease on his commercial property in Rolling Springs, Illinois. Walmart is currently paying $200,000 a month rent on his commercial property, where Sam's Club is also leasing until July 2020. However, while Walmart entered into another new lease at the location, Sam's Club is not renewing and is due to close-up come July 2020.

The fact that such a well-known tenant would renew its lease in one of Dahleh's many commercial properties is not surprising especially for those that are familiar with his career. Over the last decade, Gus Dahleh has acquired a vast amount of commercial real estate and is well-known in the industry for his knowledge and expertise in the field which he also shares with others who are interested in getting into the market.

As an experienced real estate investor with a notable portfolio, Gus Dahleh is a veteran when it comes to finding distressed assets with a high potential for return. The native Chicago investor paid $24.3 million for the Walmart and Sam's Club stores located at 1460 and 1470 Golf Road in the west suburban Rolling Meadows. He was able to acquire the two stores from an affiliate of Tri-Land, a Skokie-based investment firm. Over the years, Dahleh has increased the value of the commercial space by making upgrades and renovations which have attracted a new consumer audience to the location.

According to Gus, "It's always a good idea to make upgrades and renovations to the properties in our portfolio. Over the past 5 years, we have made several improvements. If you want drivers to stop and shop, you have to make it appealing to them. Our goal is to double the foot traffic to the space by 2025, and that is why we are continuing to evaluate potential renovations to improve the appeal of the property to consumers."

Walmart has the option to extend the lease a total of six times and five years. The properties cover 15 acres of land and 260,000 square feet of retail space.

About Gus Dahleh

Gus Dahleh is a real estate entrepreneur who specializes in commercial real estate development with a primary focus on distressed assets. Since 2010, Dahleh has acquired over $50 million of commercial real estate assets and entered into long term leases with JP Morgan Chase Bank, AT&T, Walmart, Sam's Club, and Cubesmart. Gus Dahleh has also developed a niche in the cell antenna industry by selling lease revenue to publicly traded REITS which include American Tower and SBA Communications Corp. Gus Dahleh began his financial markets career as an equity options trader at the Chicago Board of Options Exchange. Gus Dahleh has developed proven option strategies for the U.S. 30 Year Treasury Bond and Gold Futures based on seasonal and technical patterns. Gus Dahleh has a proven track record for providing direction on how to maximize the value of the commercial real estate and financial market investments. For more information, visit Gus-Dahleh.com.

