Fidelity Special Values Plc - Monthly Summary as at 30 April 2020
PR Newswire
London, May 18
Fidelity Special Values PLC
LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43
Monthly Summary as at 30 April 2020
Copies of the above document have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority, and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism (NSM):
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
(Documents will usually be available for inspection within two business days of this notice being given)
The latest disclosable full portfolio is available on request.
18 May 2020
Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken