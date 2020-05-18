Future Market Insights: Evaluating COVID-19 Impact: Companies in Membrane Filtration Market Pressurized by Shrinking Cash Flow; Supply Chain Disruptions Prevail - Future market Insights

Membrane filtration market players are likely to struggle post the COVID-19 pandemic as well, to meet delivery times as production and logistics face key obstacles of resource shortages.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2020 / Changes in consumer behavior with regards to health and hygiene products amid the global coronavirus outbreak is indirectly pushing adoption of membrane filtration process. A majority of demand is for various food, healthcare, and wastewater treatment applications, which are key to the revenue streams in the membrane filtration market. An increasing number of organizations seeking solutions for health and safety standards in workplace settings is generating opportunities in the membrane filtration market. The market has been projected to reach a US$ 23.3 Bn valuation in the forecast period between 2020 and 2030, states a recent FMI report. However, market players are highly pressurized in terms of cash flow and supply chain disturbances amid the pandemic.

"The spread of COVID-19 is likely to have considerable impact on the market demand. Deterioration of supply chains has spread through regions, influencing the global economy. Trade is likely to fall in the near future owing to the shutdown," says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways of Membrane Filtration Market Report

Water and wastewater applications will continue to lead through the pandemic, driven by strict regulations and demand for alcoholic beverages.

With the high demand from food and beverage applications, tubular systems are displaying a faster growth rate.

Polymeric and ceramic membrane filters are gaining traction with the rising adoption of reverse osmosis processes.

Asia Pacific holds a major share of the global membrane filtration market, with demand from dairy, food, and water treatment applications being key contributors, with India displaying a high growth rate.

Membrane Filtration Market - Key Growth Factors

Higher standards of compliance to food safety is one of the primary factors sustaining sales of membrane filters through the forecast period.

Extensive demand for water purification applications, particularly in developing countries drive the market growth through the forecast period.

The prevalent trend of microfiltration in the pharmaceutical application is pushing the adoption of membrane filtration.

Frequent developments in generic production processes will support the market growth through 2029.

Membrane Filtration Market - Key Restraints

High costs of membrane filtration equipment are a key factor reducing adoption, hindering market growth.

Damage on shear sensitive materials from high flow rates is also a factor hampering growth in the industry.

Impact of COVID-19 on Membrane Filtration Market

Following the outbreak of coronavirus, the consumption patterns for membrane filters has gone through major changes. Consumers are increasingly spending on nutritious, organic food, and health and hygiene products, which generate growth opportunities, influencing market forecasts for the short term.

On the other hand, leading players in the membrane filtration market are preparing to deal with cash flow and supply chain disruptions. These problems are likely to continue even after the lockdown is over. Following the outbreak, companies are likely to face challenges of delays in delivery schedules, which will have a major drag on the industry.

Competitive Landscape of Membrane Filtration Market

Some of the major companies profiled in this FMI report include, but are not limited to, Dow DuPont, Porvair Filtration Group, Suez Water Technologies and Solutions, Pentair Plc, Alfa Laval AB, Prominent GmbH, GEA Group AG, SPX Flow Inc., Pall Corporation, Veolia, 3M Company, and Koch Membrane Systems Inc. Players in membrane filtration market are largely focused on expanding their presence in untapped markets, and developing new products to grow the customer base.

More about the Report

This FMI study of 250 pages provides all-inclusive insights on the global membrane filtration market. The market analysis is based on application (water & wastewater, and food & beverages), module design (spiral wound, tubular systems, plate & frame, and hollow fiber), membrane material (polymeric and ceramic) and technique (reverse osmosis, ultrafiltration, microfiltration, and nanofiltration), across six regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

