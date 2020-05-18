SpendEdge has been monitoring the global Bearings market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 23 billion between 2017-2022 at a CAGR of over 5%. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200518005538/en/

COVID-19 Impact Assessment and Market Insights

SpendEdge's reports now include an in-depth complimentary analysis of the COVID-19 impact on procurement and latest market data to help your company overcome sourcing challenges. Our Global Bearings Market Procurement Intelligence Report offers actionable procurement intelligence insights, sourcing strategies, and action plans to mitigate risks arising out of the current pandemic situation. The insights offered by our reports will help procurement professionals streamline supply chain operations and gain insights in the best procurement practices to mitigate losses.

To stay on top of latest trends and supply market information, check out SpendEdge's knowledge center on COVID-19 impact assessment

Insights into the Global Bearings trends

Raw material and production costs are directly linked to the scale of production and vary in direct proportion to the quantity. While economies of scale may enable suppliers to reduce the per unit cost of the raw material required, the high demand for metal commodities is likely to increase raw material costs. This will drive buyers' global bearings procurement expenditure.

R&D costs are expected to grow during the forecast period, with the increasing focus on enhancing the capabilities of bearings, and the rising demand for customization of bearing offerings in the market

Pricing Models that Buyers must Implement while Entering into a Contract with Suppliers

Volume-based is the most widely adopted pricing models in the global bearings market.

Cost-plus model: Creates a scope for buyer-supplier collaboration to reduce the costs of production for suppliers

Volume-based model: Pricing is based on the volume of trade between buyers and suppliers. Large-volume purchases generally lead to lower prices

Insights into strategies that will help buyers optimize their procurement spend

Buyers should perform regular inspections and quality testing of samples for ensuring that the stock meets the required specifications and high reliability. This is expected to minimize buyers' global bearings procurement expenditure.

Buyers need to ensure effective communication of specifications and performance requirements of bearings to procure products that enhance the performance, reliability, and life of the equipment

Some of the top Global Bearings suppliers enlisted in this report

This Global Bearings market procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

SKF

NSK

NTN

JTEKT

Schaeffler

To get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment subscribe to our procurement platform.

Free sample of reports that you may like:

Global Robotic arm market Procurement Intelligence Report

Global Automotive ignition system Procurement Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo?

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200518005538/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us