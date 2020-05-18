

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo got tested for coronavirus during his daily briefing Sunday, which was broadcast live on television.



'You don't have to be New York tough to take that test,' Coumo said as a nurse collected his sample using a nasal swab.



The Democratic governor said that all New Yorkers who are experiencing flu-like symptoms are now eligible for tests.



He announced that New York has doubled testing capacity to 40,000 tests per day for coronavirus.



'New York has worked aggressively to build a massive statewide sample collection network and is now testing more than any state or country per capita, but our new problem is we have more sites and capacity than we're actually using,' he told reporters.



The Governor also announced the launch of a new website where people can easily find the nearest COVID-19 testing sites. New Yorkers can visit coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-testing and enter their address to view a list and a map view of the nearest testing sites.



The state has also partnered with Google Maps to display testing site results.



Cuomo also announced that the State is partnering with CVS to bring testing to more than 60 CVS pharmacies across the state. Each site will be able to conduct 50 or more tests per day.



The Governor also reminded that New Yorkers who are in need of emotional support can call the New York State Emotional Support Hotline at 1-844-863-9314 to schedule a free appointment with a mental health professional.



New York is the epicenter of the country's outbreak, where more than 350,000 cases have been reported and 28,232 have died since March 14.



When adjusted for population, that translates to about 1,800 known cases and 145 deaths for every 100,000 residents in the state, according to CNN.



This is higher than the total numbers in both categories reported in Spain, the world's third worst affected country.



