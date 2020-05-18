16 project winners totaling 460 MW in capacity have been chosen by Hawaiian Electric Company to fill its most ambitious renewable procurement yet. The move will bring jobs to one of the areas hardest-hit by virus-related unemployment.From pv magazine USA. The winners of the largest renewable energy procurement ever put forward by US utility Hawaiian Electric Company (HeCo) have been announced, bringing with them up to 460 MW of solar energy and nearly 3 GWh of energy storage on Oahu, Maui and Hawaii Island. And while 460 MW is undoubtedly a development capacity that transcends the word large, ...

