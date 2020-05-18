EXCHANGE NOTICE 18 MAY 2020 BONDS CHANGE OF TERMS: SOLTEQ PLC NOTES The redemption date and last trading date of Solteq Plc Notes have been changed. The change will be valid in the system on May 19, 2020. The outstanding amount is EUR 24 500 000. Please find updated identifiers in the attached file. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=776609