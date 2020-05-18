Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) (Paris:ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green" or the "Company"), a pioneer in low-carbon cement, today announces the appointment of François de Gliniasty as Technical and Commercial Promoter for the Ile-de-France region.

François de Gliniasty, 45, has over 25 years of experience steering business promotion, sales and logistics strategies. He began his career at Lapeyre (Saint-Gobain Group) selling to building professionals in particular and was then Logistics Manager from 2000 to 2005. During this time, he notably developed inventory strategy optimization solutions. He was then appointed as the Lapeyre group's Organizations Manager for the Rhône-Alpes and Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur regions of southeast France, where he steered sales, inventory procedures and IT management strategies. Since 2008, François de Gliniasty had been in charge of sales development for the Paris region at WEDI France, a company specializing in innovative ready-made construction materials. He notably contributed to promoting WEDI products among architects, building contractors and construction professionals and to the referencing of new products by distributors.

As Technical and Commercial Promoter, François de Gliniasty's mission will be to get the innovative technologies developed by Hoffmann Green referenced and included in construction projects' specifications. Based between the Vendée region of western France and the Ile-de-France region around Paris, a major reservoir of development and construction projects, he will also have to draw up and coordinate technical and pricing studies with the Company's various partners.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: "We are delighted to welcome François to our team and thus strengthen our sales force. His experience within established groups, his expertise in selling to construction market professionals and his commercial skills are all assets that will enable us to make our low-carbon solutions known and accessible faster. He will also help us establish a privileged long-term relationship of trust with our partners. This appointment supports our primary objective of accelerating the distribution of our cements and thus of truly contributing to a low-carbon economy within the construction sector.

François de Gliniasty, Technical and Commercial Promoter for the Ile-de-France region, adds: "I am excited to be joining the Hoffmann Green teams today in order to oversee the Company's development in the Ile-de-France region. As well as coming onboard a company driven by an ambitious development plan, this is first and foremost a collective human adventure marked by the desire to build tomorrow's sustainable cities. Together, we will implement the right commercial strategy to strengthen Hoffmann Green's leadership on the low-carbon cement market, gradually developing nationwide coverage

Financial calendar:

Annual General Meeting, on June 26, 2020

2020 first-half sales and results, on October 5, 2020 (after market close)

About Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies

Founded in 2014, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative low-carbon cements with a substantially lower carbon footprint than traditional cement.

Fully aware of the environmental emergency and the need to reconcile the construction sector, cement manufacturing and the environment, the Group believes it is at the heart of a genuine technological breakthrough based on altering cement's composition and the creation of a heating-free and clean manufacturing process, without clinker.

Hoffmann Green's cements, currently manufactured on a first 4.0 industrial site with no kiln nor chimney in western France, address all construction sector markets and present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration in the concrete manufacturing process, higher performances than traditional cement.

