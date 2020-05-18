INVIBES ADVERTISING: Invibes Advertising: Q1 2020 revenues: +41%. Appointment of a managerial team in the United Kingdom.

Q1 2020 REVENUES: +41 %

APPOINTMENT OF A MANAGERIAL

TEAM IN THE UNITED KINGDOM





London, 18 May 2020 - INVIBES ADVERTISING, a company specializing in integrated advertising at the heart of editorial content for media sites (in-feed), has announced its Q1 2020 revenue.

Unaudited consolidated data, in €k Q1 2020 Q1 2019 ? Total consolidated revenue 1,738 1,224 +41%

In the 1st quarter of 2020, INVIBES ADVERTISING recorded consolidated revenue of € 1.7 million, i.e. an organic growth of + 41%.

The commercial dynamic continued over the period despite the start of the health crisis linked to the Covid-19 epidemic.

Although the performances recorded during the first months of the year are satisfactory, the advertising market as a whole has been affected throughout Europe by this crisis and INVIBES ADVERTISING will remain very attentive to its development in the coming months.

Its strong European geographic footprint, and its ability to deploy campaign throughout Europe, will be decisive assets to fully benefit from the rebound when the situation has normalized and the advertising market has been reactivated.

Appointment of a managerial team in the United Kingdom

To pursue its European expansion, INVIBES ADVERTISING recruited a managerial team in the United Kingdom with the appointment of Caroline Lidington as Country Director UK and Joy Dean as Partnership

Director UK.

Caroline Lidington has more than 25 years of experience in the field of digital advertising. Before joining Invibes Advertising, she was Sales Director for Northern Europe for lastminute.com Group. Previously, Caroline held management positions within global groups in the advertising industry such as Hearst Magazines, Hachette Filipacchi Media, Bauer Media, Yahoo! and Universal McCann.

Joy Dean has developed over 12 years of robust expertise in digital advertising acquired from specialists in mobile advertising like Widespace and Ogury, and experts in data driven marketing like Exponential, in which she alternately held two managerial positions; advertising and partnership manager.

"I am very happy that Caroline and Joy are joining our teams. The United Kingdom is a market with great potential in which we have strong ambitions. Their substantial experience and expertise in the digital advertising sector should allow us to quickly accelerate our development throughout the region" said Nicolas Pollet, CEO and co-founder of INVIBES ADVERTISING, welcoming these appointments

About INVIBES ADVERTISING

Founded in 2011, INVIBES ADVERTISING is an advanced technology company specialized in digital advertising. It has developed advertising solutions using an in-feed format built into media content. The principle is similar to social networks and it is optimized for dissemination in a closed network of media websites. Our clientele includes a large number of acclaimed companies: advertisers and media agencies.

INVIBES ADVERTISING is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange.

Read our latest press releases at:

https://www.invibes.com/investors.html

Follow the latest news about INVIBES ADVERTISING on:

Linkedin: @Invibes advertisingTwitter: @Invibes_advFacebook: @Invibes advertising

Financial & Corporate Contacts







INVIBES ADVERTISING

Kris VLAEMYNCK, CFO

kris.vlaemynck@invibes.com



ACTIFIN, Investor Relations

Alexandre COMMEROT

acommerot@actifin.fr

+33 (0)1 56 88 11 11 ATOUT CAPITAL, Listing Sponsor

Rodolphe OSSOLA

rodolphe.ossola@atoutcapital.com

+33 (0)1 56 69 61 80 ACTIFIN, Financial Media Relations

Jennifer Jullia

jjullia@actifin.fr



+33 (0)1 56 88 11 19





Attachment