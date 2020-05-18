Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization's goals with global opportunities. Today's competitive business environment demands in-depth, accurate, and reliable business information to ensure that companies gain a strong foothold in domestic or foreign markets. Our global industry specialist teams ensure the international consistency of our research, enabling powerful access to the real story behind market changes. Request a free brochure for more insights into our solutions portfolio.

Business Challenge:

The client is a fashion retail brand based out of Central Europe. In an attempt to acquire new customers and retain valuable ones, the client offered huge discounts to their customers. However, this had a negative impact on the company's profit margins. Also, as customers seamlessly moved between online and offline channels, the fashion retail industry client faced difficulties in meeting their needs and demands. Consequently, they encountered a steady decline in the sales rate for two consecutive years. The client, therefore, wanted to gather customer insights and devise personalized marketing approached for them. They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering customer intelligence solution.

Business Outcome:

With Infiniti's customer needs analysis solution, the fashion retail industry client was able to increase their sales and market share by focusing on personalizing their product offerings according to customers' needs and requirements. Also, by segmenting customers into various categories based on their demands, the client was able to realign their marketing activities and distribution process to meet customer needs. This further helped the fashion retail industry client in successfully implementing the new customer segmentation approach and realigning their delivery system, as well as distribution and sales process based on customer needs. The client was also able to reduce customer churn rate by 13%. Also, the company gained 7.5% retail share in its new product category over two years, generating millions of dollars in revenue.

