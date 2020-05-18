Aino Health AB (publ): Communication from the Annual General Meeting 2020 in Aino Health AB (publ)

N.B. English translation is for convenience purposes only

May 18, 2020

Communication from the Annual General Meeting 2020 in Aino Health AB (publ)

Today, 18 May 2020, an Annual General Meeting was held in Aino Health AB (publ) (the "Company"). A summary of the resolutions follows.

The general meeting resolved to discharge Martin Bunge-Meyer as board member and to re-elect Jyrki Eklund, Tanja Ilic, Daniel Koob and Klas Bonde as board members until the end of the next annual general meeting. The general meeting resolved to elect Troy Suda as new member of the board of directors and to re-elect Tanja Ilic as chairman of the board of directors until the end of the next annual general meeting.

The general meeting resolved to re-elect MAZARS AB as auditor until the end of the annual general meeting held in 2021. Helene Sjöström will continue as auditor in charge.

The general meeting resolved to adopt the profit and loss account and the balance sheet and the consolidated profit and loss account and the consolidated balance sheet.

The general meeting resolved to allocate the result in accordance with the proposal from the board of directors i.e. to carry forward the result and that no dividend should be paid for the financial year 2019.

The general meeting resolved to discharge each of the members of the board of directors and the managing director from liability against the company for the financial year 2019.

It was resolved that, between the annual general meeting of 2020 and the annual general meeting of 2021, the ordinary members of the board of directors each should receive SEK 100 000 as remuneration, that the chairman of the board of directors should receive SEK 150 000 as remuneration and no remuneration shall be paid to the ordinary board members who are employed by the Company.

The general meeting resolved that the auditor should be paid according to approved invoice.

The general meeting resolved to authorise the board of directors for the period up to the next annual meeting of shareholders to resolve, whether on one or several occasions, to increase the Company's share capital and issue new shares, warrants and/or convertible instruments, within the limits of share capital and numbers of shares set out in the Company's of the articles of association from time to time. The board of directors shall be authorised to adopt decisions on an issue of shares, warrants and/or convertible instruments with deviation from the shareholders' pre-emption rights and/or an issue in kind or an issue by way of set-off or otherwise on such terms and conditions as referred to in Chapter 2, Section 5, second paragraph, points 1-3 and 5, of the Swedish Companies Act.

For more information, contact:

Jyrki Eklund, CEO Aino Health AB (publ) Tel: +358 40 042 4221

E mail: jyrki.eklund@ainohealth.com

About Aino Health (publ):

Aino Health is the leading supplier of Software as a Service solutions in Corporate Health Management. The company's complete system of SaaS platforms and services reduces sick leave, lowers related costs, and improves business results through increased productivity and employee engagement by making health, wellbeing, and safety an integrated part of everyday work. For more information: https://investors.ainohealth.com/en.

Aino Health AB (publ) is listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Ticker: AINO). Erik Penser Bank AB, +46 8 463 83 00, certifiedadviser@penser.se is the Certified Adviser to the company.

Attachment