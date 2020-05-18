The aluminum extrusion market is expected to grow by 6,326.23 thousand tons during 2019-2023. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Request a free sample report

Aluminum extruded products demonstrate excellent creep resistance, fatigue resistance, and mechanical properties, which increases its strength, formability, and atmospheric resistance. In the automotive industry, lightweight and high-performance materials such as aluminum extruded products are used to minimize the amount of CO2 emissions. Aluminum extruded products have a high recycling rate. All these factors are expected to support the global aluminum extrusion market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing adoption of pre-engineered buildings will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2019-2023.

Aluminum Extrusion Market: Increasing Adoption of Pre-Engineered Buildings

Aluminum extruded products are widely used in pre-engineered buildings, especially in roofing applications. Pre-engineered buildings are commonly used in residential, warehousing, and workshop construction. They enable fast assembly, dismantling, and easy transportation. The fast-paced growth of the online retail industry has also increased the construction of warehouses in developing countries such as India and China. Therefore, pre-engineered warehouses constitute one of the fastest-growing sectors in these countries. Other industries such as the automotive, logistics and warehouse, pharma, and fast-moving consumer goods, are also providing significant growth opportunities for the global pre-engineered buildings market, which in turn will boost the growth of aluminum extrusion market.

"Factors such as the increasing demand for solar energy, and the growing consumption of secondary aluminum will have a significant impact on the growth of the aluminum extrusion market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Aluminum Extrusion Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the aluminum extrusion market by product (mill-finished, anodized, and powder-coated), end-user (building and construction, automotive and transportation, machinery and equipment, consumer durables, electrical and electronics, and others), and geographic landscape (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the aluminum extrusion market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the application of aluminum extruded products in several industries.

