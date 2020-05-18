Quantzig, premier analytics solutions provider,has announced the completion of its latest success story that illustrates how patient engagement analysis helped a healthcare firm to enhance visibility into patient care.

Despite uncertainties and sluggish economic growth, the global healthcare industry is facing relentless pressures to offer reliable healthcare solutions to meet the emerging needs of the end-users. Also, with the rising regulations in terms of regulatory policies and other initiatives, major businesses are on the verge of expansion to offer better healthcare assistance to niche and targeted segments. Efficiently gauging patient engagement helps leading healthcare companies to improve patient outcomes and make agile and informed business decisions. With years of expertise in offering a plethora of services, Quantzig's patient engagement analysis solutions offer actionable insights that help healthcare companies to gain better visibility into the patient's behavioral patterns to enhance outcomes. Moreover, the solutions also provide necessary insights to engage customers and drive better outcomes.

"By partnering with healthcare organizations that wish to leverage patient engagement analysis, we dig deep to uncover the many layers of healthcare data not just any data but data that is always as unique as the people who provide it," says a patient engagement analysis expert from Quantzig.

Patient Engagement Analysis: Outcomes, insights, and solutions offered:

Quantzig's analytics team has extensive domain knowledge and experience in offering the best solutions that will help healthcare service providers enhance the efficiency of services.

Some of the solutions offered and results obtained as a part of this engagement are listed below:

Bridged the communication gap between physicians and patients and provided updates on changes in patients' conditions

Increased communication and improved patient satisfaction regarding their health

Identified the popular trends in the healthcare space and gained relevant insights into the patient health outcomes

Planned and implemented initiatives to measure engagement techniques and improved engagement activities

