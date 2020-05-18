Showroomprive.com Showroomprive.com: Availability of shareholders' meeting documents 18-May-2020 / 19:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Combined shareholders' meeting on JUne 8, 2020 Availability of shareholders' meeting documents La Plaine Saint Denis, May 18, 2020 - In the current context linked to the Coronavirus (Covid-19) and in order to respect the restrictions linked to collective gatherings and travel imposed by the Government, SRP Groupe's shareholders are informed that, in accordance with the provisions of Ordonnance n° 2020-321 of March 25, 2020, the Combined General Meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) will be held exceptionally behind closed doors, excluding the physical presence of shareholders and persons who may attend, on June 8, 2020, at 10 a.m., at 1 impasse du Pilier, 93210 La Plaine Saint-Denis. The corresponding notice of meeting (avis de réunion), containing the agenda and the text of the proposed resolutions to be submitted to the approval of the General Meeting, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires (BALO) dated May 4, 2020 (n°54) and can be consulted online on the Company's website at www.showroomprivegroup.com (under Investor Relations - Shareholders' Area). The corresponding convening notice (avis de convocation) will be published on May 20, 2020 in the BALO n°61 and in "Les Petites Affiches". This convening notice can be consulted online on the Company's website at www.showroomprivegroup.com (under Investor Relations - Shareholders' Area). Shareholders are invited to vote by correspondence or to give their proxy to the Chairman of the General Meeting, in accordance with the methods specified in the notice of meeting, and to privilege, where possible, electronic means of telecommunication. Every registered shareholder will automatically receive the proxy or distance voting forms, attached to the convening notice. Holders of bearer shares must ask their financial intermediaries for proxy or distance voting forms. The documents relating to this General Meeting referred to in article R.225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code are available, as of today, on the Company's website at www.showroomprivegroup.com (under Investor Relations - Shareholders' Area). The preparatory documents for the General Meeting referred to in article R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code are made available to shareholders at the registered office at 1 rue des Blés ZAC Montjoie 93212 La Plaine Saint-Denis Cedex France, according to legal and regulatory requirements. Each registered shareholder may obtain these documents by mail if requested to the Company at least five days prior to the date of the General Meeting, i.e. until June 3, 2020. For holders of bearer shares, such right is subject to the delivery of a registration certificate for the bearer share accounts held by their financial intermediary. Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the dedicated page on the Company's website www.showroomprivegroup.com ("Investor Relations" section, "Shareholders' section"), which will be updated whenever necessary. ABOUT SHOWROOMPRIVE.COM Showroomprivé.com is a European player in event-driven online sales that is innovative and specialized in fashion. Showroomprivé proposes a daily selection of more than 2,000 partner brands over its mobile applications or its Internet site in France and in six other countries. Since its creation in 2006, the company has undergone quick growth. Listed on the Euronext Paris market (code: SRP), Showroomprivé achieved a gross business volume with all taxes included of more than 822 million euros in 2019, and net revenue of 616 million euros. The Group employs more than 950 people. For more information: https://www.showroomprivegroup.com

