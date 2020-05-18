VIP-Media: Reaching For His Dreams Despite The Odds: Farhaz Kheraj Followed His Dreams And Created TrustMySystem

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2020 / Farhaz Kheraj knew he was going to be an entrepreneur from a very young age. He had always had an ability to find a side hustler or small business to keep him going and keep him financially stable. This entrepreneurial spirit pushed Farhaz to try and follow his dreams even early on in his life.

"As an entrepreneur from a very young age, I always had a knack of finding a new industry that I could disrupt. At the age of 16, I was the first one in Atlanta to buy iPhones, unlock them, and flip them as a side hustle on Craigslist. Everyone who knows me, knows I have always had a passion to chase my dreams, and it really comes down to the simple fact that I don't give up or take "no" for an answer." Recounts Farhaz.

However, Farhaz came from a family with parents that had recently immigrated to the United States. He was worried that following his dreams would mean disappointing his family and losing their support because of the drastic actions he was taking to achieve his dreams and start his company, which included leaving his current job.

"Growing up in a foreign household my parents expected me to get a degree, and work my way up the corporate ladder. In many foreign households - quitting your job is unheard of, you would not even dare to mention this to your parents, especially the job I had! Quitting my job at Deloitte Consulting to start focusing on my own business was tough, but once you find your happiness, work doesn't feel like work anymore." States Farhaz.

However, Farhaz took a chance, quit his job, and started his business. He founded his business, TrustMySystem, to combine his love of sports and his love of consulting. Farhaz took a different direction than most Sports betting and consulting companies: he made his business based on transparency.

"I decided to take a leap of faith, leave my 80K salary job, and be my own boss. It was not an easy decision to make, but not many people have had the opportunity to do something like that. I have always been a huge sports fan and I saw an opportunity in this industry with sports gambling on the rise. After studying many of these "professionals" or so called "handicappers", it came to my attention that they only show you what they want you to see. I decided to open my own service that revolves around one main thing. Transparency. We provide our service with 100% transparency, elite customer service, and the most affordable packages in the industry." Says Farhaz.

Though Farhaz could have easily failed because he was beginning his business without a lot of planning, he has been incredibly successful with his business. Even if he had failed, Farhaz would have been ok with that because for him, it was important to try and see where his dreams took him.

"I knew that if I failed I wouldn't regret a thing, but I knew I would regret not trying. You shouldn't be afraid to start things you want to do. You should be afraid to spend 30 to 40 years working for someone else. Even if it's a small start, it can be a boost that'll make you be more focused and enthusiastic to continue and move forward towards bigger results. You can accomplish anything you set your mind too!" Farhaz exclames.

The company that Farhaz started continues to grow and differentiate itself from others. They continue to do this because they continue to stick by the original goal that Farhaz had, which was to create a sports consulting company that worked on the basis of truth and transparency.

"We differentiate ourselves from others through honesty, consistency, professionalism, and the ability to adapt to emerging trends and technology. We are trendsetters in our industry.When we launch a new product, or start a unique marketing campaign, others are quick to follow." Explains Farhaz.

If you would like to learn more about TrustMySystem, you can check out their website at trustmysystem.com, and you can follow them on Instagram @trustmysystem.

