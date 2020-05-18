Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 18.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
DER SHROOM-BOOM!!!: Neue PILZ-RAKETE entdeckt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JBXP ISIN: US9256061055 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
FRELII INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FRELII INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
18.05.2020 | 21:32
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Frelii, Inc. Retains Public Relations Firm Consultant Horizon, Inc.

LEHI, UT / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2020 / Frelii, Inc. (OTC PINK:FRLI) ("Frelii" or "the Company") today announced that it has retained public relations firm Consultant Horizon, Inc. Consultant Horizon is a highly regarded firm, with over 30 years of experience in the industry. The firm will provide interested Frelii shareholders with news and developments for the company.

For shareholder updates and company news, please contact Consultant Horizon at:

Email: Info@ConsultantHorizon.com
Toll Free: 1-800-505-4394
Consultant Horizon, Inc.
2030 Main St.
Irvine, CA. 92614
Web: www.ConsultantHorizon.com

SOURCE: Frelii, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/590323/Frelii-Inc-Retains-Public-Relations-Firm-Consultant-Horizon-Inc

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.