LEHI, UT / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2020 / Frelii, Inc. (OTC PINK:FRLI) ("Frelii" or "the Company") today announced that it has retained public relations firm Consultant Horizon, Inc. Consultant Horizon is a highly regarded firm, with over 30 years of experience in the industry. The firm will provide interested Frelii shareholders with news and developments for the company.
For shareholder updates and company news, please contact Consultant Horizon at:
Email: Info@ConsultantHorizon.com
Toll Free: 1-800-505-4394
Consultant Horizon, Inc.
2030 Main St.
Irvine, CA. 92614
Web: www.ConsultantHorizon.com
SOURCE: Frelii, Inc.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/590323/Frelii-Inc-Retains-Public-Relations-Firm-Consultant-Horizon-Inc
Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken