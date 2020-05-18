Frelii, Inc. Retains Public Relations Firm Consultant Horizon, Inc.

LEHI, UT / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2020 / Frelii, Inc. (OTC PINK:FRLI) ("Frelii" or "the Company") today announced that it has retained public relations firm Consultant Horizon, Inc. Consultant Horizon is a highly regarded firm, with over 30 years of experience in the industry. The firm will provide interested Frelii shareholders with news and developments for the company.

For shareholder updates and company news, please contact Consultant Horizon at:

Email: Info@ConsultantHorizon.com

Toll Free: 1-800-505-4394

Consultant Horizon, Inc.

2030 Main St.

Irvine, CA. 92614

Web: www.ConsultantHorizon.com

SOURCE: Frelii, Inc.

