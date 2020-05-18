Equinor ASA: Execution of debt capital market transactions

On Monday May 18, 2020 Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR), guaranteed by Equinor Energy AS, executed a total of USD 1.5 billion in the debt capital market.

The debt capital market transaction consists of the following tranches:

Issue of USD 0.75 billion 1.75% Notes due Jan 22, 2026

Issue of USD 0.75 billion 2.375% Notes due May 22, 2030

"Equinor has in recent years improved our business, including our portfolio and our financial robustness. In the current volatile market situation characterised by high uncertainty going forward, we see the value in further increasing our financial flexibility and resilience", says CFO of Equinor ASA, Lars Christian Bacher.

The net proceeds from the issue of the Notes will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment or purchase of existing debt or other purposes described in the prospectus supplement for the issue of Notes.

The Notes have been fully subscribed and the settlement date is May 22, 2020.

