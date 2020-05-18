voxeljet AG (NYSE: VJET) (the "Company", or "voxeljet"), a leading provider of high-speed, large-format 3D printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form-20 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 7, 2020. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's website at http://investor.voxeljet.com/annual-reports/financial-statements.

voxeljet will provide to all holders of the Company's ordinary shares and American Depositary Shares, upon request by email to investorrelations@voxeljet.de, a hard copy of voxeljet's complete audited financial statements free of charge.

About voxeljet

voxeljet is a leading provider of high-speed, large-format 3D printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers. The Company's 3D printers employ a powder binding, additive manufacturing technology to produce parts using various material sets, which consist of particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents. The Company provides its 3D printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers serving the automotive, aerospace, film and entertainment, art and architecture, engineering and consumer product end markets. For more information, visit http://www.voxeljet.de/en/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200518005273/en/

Contacts:

Investors and Media

voxeljet AG

Johannes Pesch

Director, Investor Relations and Business Development

johannes.pesch@voxeljet.de

Office: +49-821-7483-172