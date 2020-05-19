

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will on Tuesday release the minutes from its monetary policy meeting on May 5, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



At the monetary policy meeting, the RBA kept its interest rate at a record low 0.25 percent and the targeted yield on three-year government bonds at around 0.25 percent.



Australia also will provide April figures for new home loans; in March, loans were down 1.7 percent on month and investment lending sank 1.9 percent.



New Zealand will release Q1 numbers for producer prices; in the previous three months, PPI inputs were up 0.1 percent on quarter and outputs added 0.4 percent.



Japan will see final March numbers for industrial production, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 3.7 percent on month and 5.2 percent on year. That follows the 0.3 percent monthly decline and the 5.7 percent yearly drop in the previous report.



Hong Kong will provide April figures for unemployment, with forecasts suggesting a jobless rate of 4.5 percent - up from 4.2 percent in March.



