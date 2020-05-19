Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.05.2020
DER SHROOM-BOOM!!!: Neue PILZ-RAKETE entdeckt
PR Newswire
19.05.2020 | 00:34
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Argentine Exchange Bondholder Group Makes Restructuring Proposal Public

NEW YORK, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today The Ad Hoc Group of Argentina Exchange Bondholders (the "Exchange Bondholder Group") published its restructuring proposal on the group's website argentinaexchangebondholders.com.

The Exchange Bondholder Group is comprised of 18 investment institutions and collectively holds over 15% of the outstanding Exchange Bonds issued by Argentina under its 2005 indenture and 2010 indenture supplement. Exchange Bonds were issued to investors who participated in the 2005 and 2010 debt exchanges, through which bondholders voluntarily accepted large reductions in net present value to assist Argentina's recovery from the 2001 default. You can follow the group on Twitter at @Argexchangebond.

Media Contacts:

Unboxed Communications
argentina@unboxedcommunications.com

Spanish Language Media:
Juaniramain@infomedia.consulting

© 2020 PR Newswire
