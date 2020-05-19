

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla will increase the price of the full self-driving option on its electric vehicles worldwide by $1,000 starting July 1, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted on Monday. At the moment, the feature reportedly costs $7,000.



The full self-driving option price will continue to rise as the software gets closer to full self-driving capability with regulatory approval, Musk added in a subsequent tweet.



Musk also tweeted that, at that point, 'the value of FSD is probably somewhere in excess of $100,000.'



Despite its name, the full self-driving' feature doesn't currently support actual self-driving. Instead, the feature works with Tesla's Autopilot suite to provide enhanced driver assistance, including automatic lane changes, parallel as well as perpendicular parking assist.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TESLA-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de