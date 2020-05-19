ISTANBUL, TURKEY / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2020 / Nigerian winger, midfielder Atto Abbas has started training with his Kasmpaa S.K. Nigerian midfielder Atto Abbas has started training with his Kasmpaa S.K. side ahead of the resumption of the Turkish super lig After RB Leipzig interest.

Last week, the Turkish government said that professional football teams are permitted to re-start training to prepare for the resumption of the season, which would be played without fans for the foreseeable future due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

It also added that, when play re-started, the league would be responsible for conducting coronavirus tests on players which would have to take place in the 48 hours before kickoff.

Turkish has become one of the first countries in Europe to loosen a lockdown imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus and allowed thousands of shops to reopen on Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, Kasmpaa S.K. met at the training centre for the first joint training after the COVID-19 enforced break.

The players walked to the field separately wearing protective masks. They were holding their own water bottle.

Nigerian midfielder Atto Abbas was part of the first group that trained at the Kemerburgaz training centre alongside Ricardo Quaresma, Mame Baba Thiam, Bengali-Fode Koita, Dieumerci Ndongala and goalkeeper Fatih -zturk.

The other group they observed the social distancing included Mickael Tirpan, Aytac Kara, Haris Hajradinovi, Zvonimir arlija and Berk Cetin.

In the aftermath of the training, coach Fuat Capa expressed his delight with how the training panned out but hopes they will return to their normal workout in two weeks time.

"Everyone is fit and trained very well at home. The training is special but better than nothing," said Fuat Capa.

"I hope we can get into team training in two weeksand be ready for the league games in another two."

The league has been at a standstill since March 8.

