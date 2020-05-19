Regulatory News:

2CRSi (Paris:2CRSI) today announces it has invested €400k in the capital increase launched by Gamestream, world leader in B2B video game streaming services.

This is the most recent show of support in the course of 2CRSi's partnership with Gamestream, including its initial investment of €1m in late December 2018 and Gamestream's use of 2CRSi servers since 2018. This subscription will raise 2CRSi's stake in Gamestream to 14.4%.

Founded in 2015 with a commercial launch in 2019, Gamestream became, in less than two years, the world leader in cloud gaming solutions for the B2B market. The start-up provides telecom and hospitality professionals (hotels, hospitals, etc.) with turnkey multi-device solutions (TVs, smartphones, PCs and tablets) in Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Gamestream thus offers its services to giants such as Etisalat (1st telecom operator in the UAE), Telkom Indonesia (1st operator in Indonesia), Sunrise (1st 5G telecom operator in Europe) or Medion (1st PC brand in Germany).

In the interest of offering the best high-resolution gaming experience (up to 4K), Gamestream exclusively uses 2CRSi servers. As a result, users enjoy very high-speed access to a catalogue of video games released by the top publishers on the market.

The €3.5m capital increase just completed marks a decisive step forward in the development of Gamestream, which has set the ambitious goal of doubling its size in just two years. The company aims to pursue an aggressive strategy in order to extend its lead, with plans to expand its development teams, broaden its content catalogue and shortly open up a branch in Asia.

Ivan Lebeau, Gamestream co-founder and CEO, commented: "The success of our capital increase is a very clear signal from investors across the board. We are proud to have the support of our longstanding partner 2CRSi, which provides us with the best servers on the market. We will be using these funds to consolidate our position as the world leader in the B2B cloud gaming industry.

Marie de Lauzon, COO of 2CRSI, added: "This investment comes at a pivotal point in the acceleration of Gamestream's development. With the launch of 5G and the take-off of cloud gaming, we firmly believe that Gamestream has everything it takes to achieve its growth targets. We are very proud to stand by this rising French star in the gaming industry.

Next event: publication of the 2019/2020 results on July 8, 2020 post trading.

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells high-performance customised and environmentally-friendly servers. In the financial year 2019/2020, the Group achieved pro forma turnover of €144.6m. The Group today has 352 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 45 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and is included in the European Rising Tech label.

For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200518005761/en/

Contacts:

2CRSi

Marie de Lauzon

Chief Operating Officer

investors@2crsi.com

+33 (0)3 68 41 10 70



Actifin

Victoire Demeestère

Financial Communication

vdemeestere@actifin.fr

+ 33 (0)1 56 88 11 24



Actifin

Jennifer Jullia

Financial Press Relations

jjullia@actifin.fr

+ 33 (0)1 56 88 11 19