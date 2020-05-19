

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan industrial production declined in March as initially estimated, final data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Tuesday.



Industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 3.7 percent month-on-month in March. This was in line with initial estimated.



Shipments fell 5.8 percent in March. According to initial estimate, shipments was down 5.0 percent.



Inventories grew 1.9 percent in March, as initially estimated.



Inventory ratio gained 8.4 percent versus initial estimate of 8.5 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial production declined 5.2 percent in March, as estimated.



Further, data showed that capacity utilization fell 3.6 percent on month in March, following a 1.8 percent decline in the previous month.



On an annual basis, capacity utilization decreased 7.6 percent in March, following a 7.3 percent fall in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken