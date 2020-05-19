Zyxel Communications announced its partnership with Solutions 30, a European leader in solutions for new technologies, to bring free 4G access to families and school-age children in Ribeira, Spain.

To keep students safe and minimize the spread of COVID-19, schools in Ribeira moved to online classes and learning activities. However, many students and their families in Ribeira do not have access to high-speed internet at home, forcing many to forgo their education.

Zyxel partnered with Solutions 30 to help these students connect with high-speed internet and continue their every-day school activities. As a part of the partnership, Zyxel will provide its WAH7706 WiFi routers, while Solution 30 coordinates their integration and communication with local school directors. Solution 30 will also provide technical support and assistance to families connecting to the internet.

"Ribeira is one of Spain's oldest and most historic regions, and as a result, broadband infrastructure is not as readily available compared to newer cities," said Andres Gude Daiñas, COO of Solutions 30. "At a time when students are restricted to their home, our partnership with Zyxel will enable them to continue their education, connect with classmates and access tools and resources for online learning."

"Supporting our community here in Europe and abroad is especially critical during times such as these. With so many families working and studying from home, students must have the tools they need to succeed through online education," said Karsten Gewecke, Senior VP, Head of EMEA Regional BU at Zyxel Communications. "Partnering with Solutions 30 to connect these students and families to the internet is one way we can demonstrate our commitment to enabling connectivity for all."

About Zyxel Communications

Zyxel delivers technological innovations and has connected the world to the Internet for more than 30 years. Whether it's a matter of establishing access through fixed or mobile broadband solutions, at Zyxel we offer a comprehensive and flexible portfolio of products that's right for Service Providers and their subscribers.

About Solutions 30

The Solutions 30 Group is a European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technologicaldevelopments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it wascomputers and the Internet. Today, it's digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 20 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 8,000 local technicians, Solutions 30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Spain.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200518005730/en/

Contacts:

For Zyxel Communications:

Birgitte Dolevert Larsen

Marketing Manager, EMEA

Zyxel Communications

Tel: +45 2085 9223

E-mail: birgitte.larsen@zyxel.eu