The country's coalition government reached an agreement on Monday to remove the limit from the national renewable energy law. However, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier has not said when the measure will be implemented.From pv magazine Germany The German federal government has finally agreed on a regulation regarding the minimum distances between residential areas and onshore wind turbines, as confirmed to Deutsche Presse-Agentur by the Christian Democratic Union's Carsten Linnemann and the Social Democratic Party's Matthias Miersch. This also clears the way for the removal of the 52 GW cap for ...

