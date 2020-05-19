Riga, Latvia, 2020-05-19 07:57 CEST -- In order to place additional Latvian Government medium term debt securities competitive multi-price auction will be run on Nasdaq Riga on May 20, 2020. Latvian Government medium term debt securities: ISIN Order Nomina Maturi Fixed Competitive Competitive Settle book l ty income auction date auction Total ment value date coupon and time for value to be date (EUR) dates placing bids placed (EUR) (EEST) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LV0000 LVGA00 1 000 20.03. 20.03.20 20.05.2020. Not set 22.05. 5 0022A 2022. 21. 10:00-12:00 2020. 50101 20.03.20 22. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latvian Government securities auctions are organized via Nasdaq Riga. At the end of Q1 of 2020 the outstanding amount of Latvian Government domestic securities was 1.36 billion EUR. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 67 212 431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com