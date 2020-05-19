

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Tuesday, the Office for National Statistics releases UK labor market statistics. The ILO jobless rate is seen rising to 4.4 percent in three months to March from 4 percent in three months to February.



Ahead of the data, the pound held steady against its major rivals.



The pound was worth 130.99 against the yen, 1.1862 against the franc, 0.8945 against the euro and 1.2199 against the greenback as of 1:55 am ET.



