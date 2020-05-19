Grant of European Patent for ColdZyme

STOCKHOLM, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Patent Office has granted Enzymatica's patent for the key cod enzyme component of Enzymatica's cold spray ColdZyme for the European market. The patent is valid until 2035. Enzymatica has also filed corresponding patent application for several large markets around the world.

Enzymatica announced on February 3 that the European Patent Office intended to grant a patent for the cod enzyme, which is one of the key components of ColdZyme. Enzymatica has now received a final grant of the patent. Enzymatica has developed an improved cod enzyme formulation for ColdZyme, for which new patent applications were globally filed in 2015 (European patent application number 16745663.1). The latest European patent is derived from this new patent family. The new patent prolongs the protection for ColdZyme and other Enzymatica products based on the same technology platform for another 15 years. This is a major strengthening of the Enzymatica patent portfolio and represents a significant milestone for the continuous commercialization of the company's key products.

Besides the granted patent for Europe Enzymatica has filed corresponding applications for other markets, where the patent is currently being reviewed.

Enzymatica's patent portfolio is managed by leading European IP firm Potter Clarkson.

About Enzymatica AB

Enzymatica AB is a Swedish life science company that develops and sells health care products for primarily conditions of the ear-nose-and-throat region. The products are based on a barrier technology that includes marine enzymes. The company's first product is the medical device ColdZyme, a mouth spray against common cold. The product has been launched in about ten markets. The strategy is to continue to grow by developing more health care products and strengthening the company's position in existing markets and expanding into new geographic markets through established partners. The company has its headquarters in Lund and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. For more information, visit: www.enzymatica.com and www.enzymatica.se/en/section/media/press-releases

Enzymatica's certified adviser is Erik Penser Bank. Phone: +46(0)8-463-83-00. Email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Enzymatica AB

Ideon Science Park, SE-223 70 Lund, Sweden Telefon +46-46-286-31-00

For more information, please contact:

Bengt Baron

Chairman, Enzymatica AB

Phone: +46(0)708-59-30-09

E-mail: bengt.baron@outlook.com

Carl-Johan Wachtmeister

Communication Manager

Enzymatica AB

Phone: +46(0)701-88-50-21

E-mail: carl-johan.wachtmeister@enzymatica.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/enzymatica-ab/r/grant-of-european-patent-for-coldzyme,c3115473

The following files are available for download: