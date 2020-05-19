Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global business cloud communications leader, announced today that Banca Transilvania has chosen Vonage to power its digital transformation of traditional banking. The first bank in Romania is leveraging the Vonage API Platform to offer customers an AI-powered virtual assistant through WhatsApp using the Vonage Messages API.

Vonage offers communications APIs including messaging, voice and video communication solutions that enable agile enterprises to enhance their customer experience and realise new business outcomes at scale. With a fully-integrated platform and global presence, Vonage APIs offer a simple, agile way to integrate with the WhatsApp Business solution, through which Banca Transilvania's virtual assistant will provide customers with access to critical information.

As a WhatsApp Business Solution Provider, Vonage uses its Messages API to power the AI-driven Banca Transilvania virtual assistant, 'Raul', to use deep learning and natural language processing to simplify day-to-day business activities. Customers can use the WhatsApp chatbot for services such as balance queries, checking payment obligations for credit cards and exchange rates.

A spokesperson for Banca Transilvania commented, "With a continuous focus on business transformation through innovation, Banca Transilvania prioritised the launch of our WhatsApp chatbot to help customers with home banking throughout the COVID-19 health crisis. In these unprecedented times it's vital for financial services providers to be able to deliver a continuous, effective service, and quickly adopting new communication channels enables customers to easily engage with the bank and resolve their queries."

"Vonage is proud to power communications solutions that connect people with the support they need," said Eric Le Guiniec, Global SVP Communication APIs Sales for Vonage. "The Vonage Messages API allowed Banca Transilvania to build a solution that enables the company to engage with customers around the world via the channels they prefer, and reinvent its business model with a more modern, personal way of providing services and support."

