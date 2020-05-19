Software-based ConnectGuard Cloud solution provides robust security at Layers 2, 3 and 4

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that dacoso is using its cloud-native security solution, ConnectGuard Cloud, to offer secure managed services. The virtualized encryption technology will give dacoso's customers comprehensive data protection in cloud environments. With unprecedented scale and efficiency, dacoso will be able to roll out secure connectivity within minutes, safeguarding private, public, and edge/branch clouds at Layers 2, 3 and 4. Managed centrally in dacoso's network by ADVA's Ensemble Controller, the VPN services offer a major boost to the region's businesses as they look to reduce costs and enhance flexibility by migrating more of their data and applications to the cloud. Now dacoso's enterprise customers can harness the latest cloud tools while ensuring data integrity, regulatory compliance and true peace of mind for their end users.

"We're excited to be offering our customers the comprehensive protection of ADVA's ConnectGuard Cloud technology. For many of them, total cloud security is key to their business needs. By providing strong and flexible data protection in virtual environments, we're enabling our customers to realize their full potential by accessing cloud applications with complete peace of mind," said Karsten Geise, head of business and product development, dacoso. "We're convinced by the robust security and performance benefits of ConnectGuard Cloud. So much so that we're already harnessing the solutions to protect our own branch and cloud locations. We understand its power to protect mission-critical data while also reducing costs and enhancing network utilization."

Implemented entirely in software, ADVA's ConnectGuard Cloud is a highly scalable, standards-compliant encryption solution that provides hybrid and multi-cloud environments with the ultimate defense against cyber threats. It enables dacoso to offer its customers high-performance, transport-layer-independent security with none of the performance issues of IPSec-based technologies. As a far more efficient and cost-effective alternative to hardware security appliances, ConnectGuard Cloud empowers dacoso's customers to extend encryption to remote workers and branch offices by leveraging low-cost uCPE platforms. What's more, with zero-touch provisioning, dacoso can roll out fully secured cloud connectivity almost instantly without any manual configuration.

"Our partnership with dacoso is great news for a huge number of enterprises across this region who are currently undergoing their digital transformation. With more and more of dacoso's customers moving their workloads to cloud environments, our ConnectGuard Cloud technology provides the ideal way to ensure privacy and data integrity while keeping cost and complexity low," commented Hartmut Müller-Leitloff, SVP, sales, EMEA, ADVA. "As a virtualized encryption solution with zero-touch provisioning and automated key management, our ConnectGuard Cloud is the most readily scalable option available. It improves operational simplicity and latency performance compared to appliance-based encryption methods. What's more, it keeps latency at its lowest levels a key requirement for many emerging cloud applications."

About ADVA

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com.

About dacoso

dacoso offers solutions for Connectivity, Virtual Networking and Cyber Security. The IT service provider thereby addresses companies that need their data to be highly available and secure yet without sacrificing agility. dacoso's services comprise, among other, optical data links encrypted to satisfy BSI requirements (Federal Office for Information Security), a certified Security Operations Center, Managed Security Services and virtualization solutions to increase the dynamic performance of networks. dacoso GmbH is an owner-managed company headquartered in Langen near Frankfurt a.M. with a further 11 locations in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. www.dacoso.com

