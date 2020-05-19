5 of the top 7 CROs join Vault CDMS CRO partner program to speed the deployment of high-quality clinical trials

2020 Veeva R&D Summit, Europe Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) today announced a new partner program to help CROs build studies faster using Veeva Vault EDC. As part of the CRO partner program, CROs are trained and receive best practices configuring casebooks directly from a protocol with Studio, a new design innovation in Vault EDC to reduce study build times. Ten global CROs, including 5 of the top 7 largest CROs, are already part of the program to configure studies for sponsors.

Vault EDC enables an agile design approach for configuring casebooks by making it easier for clinical programmers to reuse forms, components, and rules during the database build. CROs can collaborate more effectively with sponsors during the build process and make changes to the case report form in real-time. This significantly reduces the time and effort of clinical programmers to build a study database so that data collection can start sooner.

With the CRO partner program, Veeva is enabling a growing network of CROs trained to configure casebooks in Vault EDC. CROs receive 2-4 weeks of training, best practices in agile design, and mentoring during their first casebook build. CROs are fully trained to build complex studies and make mid-study changes quickly with Vault EDC.

"We are making it easier for CROs to build quality studies and get them up and running faster for sponsors," said Richard Young, vice president of strategy for Veeva Vault CDMS. "Sponsors can have the confidence that CROs are ready to configure the most complex studies and deploy study amendments faster than ever before with Veeva Vault EDC."

In other news, Veeva today announced MyVeeva, a multichannel patient portal for virtual visits and patient-centric trials, and Veeva Vault Site Connect, an application that connects sponsors and clinical research sites during studies. Both are part of the Veeva Clinical Network, a set of solutions that enables sponsors, sites, and patients to share and view information and accelerate clinical research.

Learn more about Vault EDC and Vault CDMS at the online Veeva R&D Summit, 19-20 and 26 May, 2020. CROs interested in hearing more about the partner program can contact info@veeva.com.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is the leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 850 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

