New application will connect sponsors and sites for better collaboration and faster study execution

Veeva Clinical Network will bring together sponsors, sites, and now patients to accelerate clinical research

2020 Veeva R&D Summit, Europe - Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced Veeva Vault Site Connect, a new application that connects sponsors and clinical research sites during trials. Vault Site Connect automates the flow of information between Vault Clinical applications used by sponsors and Veeva SiteVault, a compliant eISF application used by sites for source document management and remote monitoring. Now sponsors and sites can streamline information sharing for key trial processes, including feasibility, study document exchange, safety letter distribution, and subject status for faster study execution.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200519005216/en/

Veeva Vault Site Connect automates the flow of information between clinical research sites and sponsors to speed trials.

"There is a significant opportunity to speed information exchange throughout the clinical trial process," said Doug Schantz, member of SCRS leadership council and former head of U.S. site management and monitoring at AstraZeneca. "Veeva Vault Site Connect will transform how sponsors and sites work together and help get studies up and running much faster."

Vault Site Connect seamlessly automates information flow across trial partners, processes, and systems. Sponsors can easily collect input from sites on study feasibility to spend less time coordinating surveys; accelerate document exchange and reconciliation between eTMF and eISF; quickly distribute safety letters to notify global sites and regulators of an adverse event; and get real-time information on the status of patients from enrollment through treatment all with one application.

With Vault Site Connect, sponsors can improve site engagement by reducing the time and effort in exchanging clinical information. Now sites can focus less on administrative tasks and responding to information requests and more on execution and treating patients, improving overall study quality.

"Veeva Vault Site Connect will eliminate the many portal interfaces, manual handoffs, and multiple steps it takes to share data with sponsors during a trial," said Tonya Yarbrough, director, Vanderbilt Institute for Clinical and Translational Research at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. "Now the industry can leverage the same innovative Veeva Vault technology to drive greater efficiency and productivity during trials."

Vault Site Connect is part of the Veeva Clinical Network, a set of solutions that brings together sponsors, sites, and patients to accelerate clinical research. In addition to Vault Site Connect, Veeva today announced MyVeeva, a multichannel patient portal for virtual visits and patient-centric trials. Together with Veeva Vault Clinical Suite, Veeva is the first and only company providing solutions that help sponsors, sites, and patients share and view information during a clinical trial.

"Veeva aims to improve efficiency and collaboration across the clinical trial ecosystem," said Rik Van Mol, vice president of strategy for Veeva Development Cloud. "With applications for sponsors, sites, and patients all part of the Veeva Clinical Network, we are providing a common way to connect and get real-time information throughout the course of a study."

Vault Site Connect is planned for availability in August 2020. To learn how Site Connect automates information sharing in clinical trials, register for an upcoming webinar on 23 June at veeva.com/SiteConnectWebinar, as well as the online Veeva R&D Summit, 19-20 and 26 May, 2020.

