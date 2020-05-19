Cohesity Wins Top Solution Award by Delivering Cutting Edge Technology and Value to Service Providers

Cohesity today announced it has been named the "Best Backup/Continuity Offering" byChannel Partner Insight at the MSP Innovation Awards Europe 2020. The annual awards are independently judged and designed to honour vendors, distributors, and managed service providers (MSPs) across Europe who are leading the way in managed services and "winning" at a time of unprecedented disruption and change in the channel.

When selecting the Best Backup/Continuity vendor of the year, CPI assessed Cohesity's overall offering alongside its benefits to service provider partners. The judges looked at a host of criteria in making their decision, including distinct advantages offered by the technology, testimonials from prominent service provider partners, and traction over the past 12 months.

"Cohesity's entry gave a strong case for how its backup and continuity offering is helping MSPs win in an increasingly crowded market," said Josh Budd, editor, Channel Partner Insight. "The entry gave strong partner testimonials and case studies from partners across Europe that clearly demonstrate how its offering is unlocking value for MSPs and their customers. Cohesity posted a compelling argument for how it is differentiating from the competition and how much its offering has evolved over the last year alone all backed up with heaps of relevant facts and figures."

Cohesity enables service providers worldwide to deliver critical data management and business continuity solutions that reduce costs and meet or exceed service level agreements (SLAs). Cohesity's unique approach to data management empowers service providers to address customers' needs wherever those needs may be -- whether that is in their own data centers, on customer's premises or co-located sites, within public clouds, or a combination of all three. Cohesity also helps service providers scale their as-a-service offerings by partnering on go-to-market initiatives and providing competency training.

"This win for Cohesity is a testament to their commitment to service providers," said Larik-Jan Verschuren, CTO, Fundaments. "Cohesity is not just a brilliantly simple technology platform that supports multiple data management services but its relentless focus on customers and joint go-to-market initiatives makes it the perfect technology partner for backup and data protection. Early on, Cohesity sought feedback from service providers when designing its platform and go-to-market approach. This is well-deserved recognition for Cohesity."

"We are honored to receive this award as we strive to deliver best-in-class capabilities to our service providers that enable them to increase profitability and offer greater value to their customers," said David Kosman, head of global cloud service providers, Cohesity. "We will continue to work hand-in-hand with service providers to help customers simplify backup, overcome mass data fragmentation, and unlock value from their data."

Cohesity is hosting a series of webinars for service providers illustrating both the technology and go-to-market benefits that a partnership with Cohesity entails. In the near future, service providers can join webinars on disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) as well as on cloud and managed services.

For More Information:

Check out the Q&A between Channel Partner Insight and Cohesity's David Kosman.

Click here to find out more about Cohesity's solutions for service providers.

To join the Cohesity Partner Program for Service Providers, please click here.

About Cohesity:

Cohesity ushers in a new era in data management that solves a critical challenge facing businesses today: mass data fragmentation. The vast majority of enterprise data backups, archives, file shares, object stores, and data used for dev/test and analytics sits in fragmented infrastructure silos that make it hard to protect, expensive to manage, and difficult to analyse. Cohesity consolidates silos onto one web-scale platform spanning from data centers, to the edge, to cloud and uniquely empowers organisations to run apps on that platform, making it easier than ever to back up and derive insights from data. Cohesity is a 2019 CNBC Disruptor and was named a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum. Visit our website and blog, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and like us on Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200519005254/en/

Contacts:

James Warnette

Head of EMEA Corporate Communications, Cohesity

+447766800899

james.warnette@cohesity.com