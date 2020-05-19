Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 19.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
BREAKING NEWS: Übernahmeziel? Hammer-Bohrergebnisse überzeugen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14M4D ISIN: NL0010937066 Ticker-Symbol: 8GV 
Tradegate
18.05.20
18:56 Uhr
25,150 Euro
-0,050
-0,20 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
GRANDVISION NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRANDVISION NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,10025,25009:15
25,10025,20009:22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.05.2020 | 09:05
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GrandVision Retail Holding B.V.: GrandVision publishes convocation for virtual Annual General Meeting on 30 June 2020

Schiphol - 19 May 2020. GrandVision N.V. (EURONEXT: GVNV) today announced that it published the convocation for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) on its website (www.grandvision.com).

Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be held virtually, and shareholders will not be able to attend the AGM in person at a physical location. By using this format, GrandVision is following recommendations to forgo major events and to protect the health of shareholders, employees and all other stakeholders.

Details of how shareholders can exercise their shareholder rights under these special circumstances are set out in the convocation of the meeting.


Attachment

  • GrandVision AGM 2020 Press Release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/646049cd-a4de-44bd-8b44-59ff2ca70d28)
Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.