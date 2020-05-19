Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet
PR Newswire
London, May 19
Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC
19 May 2020
Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 April 2020
Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 30 April 2020 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, http://www.worldwidewh.com/.
- ENDS
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 008 4913
Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken