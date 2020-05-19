

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - McBride plc (MCB.L) said its Board now expects full year adjusted profit before tax to be approximately 15% ahead of current market expectations, and for net debt at 30 June 2020 to be lower than expectations. The Group noted that the current market expectations refer to a Group compiled consensus of adjusted profit before tax of 18.6 million pounds.



The Group will issue a year end trading statement on 14 July 2020 and preliminary results are scheduled to be announced on 8 September 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

