OSIRIUM TECHNOLOGIES

Osirium's FY19 results were broadly in line with forecasts. The company saw strong bookings growth in FY19 from a combination of new customers, renewals and expansion of existing contracts. The product suite was expanded to include privileged process automation and privileged endpoint management solutions. While COVID-19 disruption has not yet had a noticeable impact on demand, we are taking a more cautious approach to our bookings and revenue forecasts for FY20 before factoring in a reacceleration of growth in FY21.

