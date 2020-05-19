Cambridge Healthcare Research Appoints New CEO Chris Stevenson

- CHR meet strategic milestone with appointment of new CEO

CAMBRIDGE, England, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Life sciences and healthcare consultancy Cambridge Healthcare Research (CHR) has today announced the appointment of Chris Stevenson as chief executive officer with immediate effect. Chris transitions to this new role from his position on the board as a non-executive director.

Commenting on his appointment, Edward Cartwright, Partner at CHR said: "This is a tremendous development for CHR, as well as a vote of confidence in our vision, our people and our ability to serve our clients. We have an extremely exciting period ahead and Chris is absolutely the right person to lead us through it."

Chris Stevenson added: "I am hugely excited to join CHR and the outstanding team we have. Over the past year I have learned a lot about the CHR business, and there is a tremendous amount of potential. Winning the Queen's Award for Enterprise [in international trade 2020] shows how well this company has been built and provides a great platform for future growth."

Chris' experience in change management and implementation spans periods leading organisations, reinvigorating distressed businesses and as a strategic consultant to the pharmaceutical industry. In the US, while at Thomson Reuters, he turned around three underperforming business units, was a member of the healthcare acquisitions team and became the in-house specialist in assessing professional services firms. He has also created a highly successful US operation for a medical communications agency, a novel EU operation for a US corporation and has consulted with various professional services firms across the healthcare sector. His brand experience includes the commercialisation and launch of anti-psychotic treatments globally for Johnson and Johnson, and commercial roles at BMS and GSK.

Having published numerous articles, mostly on the topics of strategic marketing and the leadership of professional services firms, Chris has a special interest in the growth and development of SMEs and has worked closely with a number of organisations in developing sustainable growth and people and leadership development programs. This appointment forms part of CHR's strategic development milestones and in addition to organisational change, Chris will be helping increase the value of our offerings to new and existing clients.

Cambridge Healthcare Research is a management consultancy providing strategic decision support to the pharmaceutical, medical device and consumer healthcare industries. Working closely with clients on asset commercialisation, product strategy and opportunity assessments, CHR enables its partners to navigate difficult commercial decisions, mapping their position in a complex marketplace as well as outlining competitor activities, intent and capabilities.

The team is passionate about healthcare and medical innovation, and its evaluation of market dynamics - combined with a targeted understanding of key trends in the prescriber, regulator and payer environments - equips clients to make the best decisions from an optimally informed position.

CHR's team spans the globe, with offices in Cambridge and London as well as consultants located across Europe, Asia and North America.

