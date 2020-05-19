1 in 3 Believe Machines Could Take Over Their Jobs, CareerAddict's "The Future of Work" Study Reveals

DUBLIN, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study by CareerAddict.com, a leading career resource, showcases the possible implications of job automation, with 1 in 3 people saying that their jobs could be replaced by machines in the future. Interestingly, part-time workers are more likely to believe their jobs could be automated (43%) compared to those in full-time roles (30%).

Over 1,000 people were surveyed at the beginning of 2020 to gain insight into the future of work. Respondents shared their views on automation, work-life balance and reskilling in the context of the future workplace.

Additional key findings from CareerAddict's "The Future of Work" study:

3 in 5 said that AI and automation will positively impact their work performance.

93% of respondents are open to reskilling and lifelong learning.

75% of those surveyed believe that automation will improve work-life balance.

3 in 4 believe that a 6-hour workday will make them more productive.

On average, respondents said they would give up 8.8% of their salary for reduced working hours.

"The 'future of work' has been firmly propelled closer to the present due to COVID-19, with health and hygiene standing as an obstacle for most workplaces today," says Christopher Thoma, Project Manager of CareerAddict. "Our insights show how remote work and technology can play a critical role in how businesses evolve, in order to increase productivity moving forward."

The survey used the "Perceived Readiness for the Future of Work" index to investigate how different demographics meet the requirements for the future of work through their existing skills. Overall, our respondents' index score was 68/100, with Millennials scoring the highest compared to other age groups (70/100).

Main index findings:

Women score higher in leadership and emotional intelligence.

Men score higher in technological skills.

Gen Zers score higher in programming.

Gen Xers score higher in complex problem-solving.

Baby Boomers score higher in emotional intelligence.

Among other demographic categories, those who classified themselves as non-tech-savvy and those who are unwilling to reskill scored the lowest in the perceived readiness index. These findings suggest that adaptability and tech-savviness greatly affect an individual's readiness for the future workplace.

About CareerAddict

CareerAddict is a leading online resource dedicated to helping professionals kickstart and advance their career. With over 1 million monthly readers, we provide expert career advice and insights into the modern workplace.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1169485/CareerAddict_Future_Work.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1169484/CareerAddict_Logo.jpg

Contact Details:

Stavros Triseliotis

Communications & Research Specialist

outreach@careeraddict.com